UAE to host largest gathering of edtech companies at GESS Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) Close to 600 exhibitors featuring some of the world’s leading education-focused brands have confirmed to attend and showcase the latest innovations in education technologies at the 13th edition of GESS Dubai.

A leading global education show, part of the GESS portfolio of international education conferences and exhibitions, GESS Dubai will feature the largest gathering of edtech companies in the region, which will take place on 25-27 February 2020 at the Sheikh Saeed Halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"Technology advances have been at the forefront of revolutionising education all over the world. By highlighting these developments, we hope to empower schools and professionals teachers in the Middle East with the tools that will help make teaching and learning in classrooms in the region on par with the rest of the world," said Matt Thompson, Project Director, Tarsus, organisers of GESS which, in addition to Dubai, has editions in Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico as well as Africa.

GESS Dubai has also confirmed the attendance of renowned experts who will share best practice in the use of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality, and other advances in the field of education.

For Andrew Nolan, Chief Development Officer, Education, New Nordic School, "AI is becoming increasingly important in education." His talk on Redefining Teaching and Learning Using Artificial Intelligence will show how AI can be utilised to ensure quality provision of learning experiences and improve relationships between teachers and students, as well as "looking at how it can be utilised to improve teachers’ pedagogy and skillset."

"Technology has greatly expanded access to education and gave enormous opportunities for teenagers starting their own start-ups before even they turn 18. Just by knowing how to code, they can program their website and start doing their business. The future of technology in education is helping teachers to expand beyond linear, text-based learning and to engage students who learn best in other ways," said Dr Julius Otundo, Senior Lecturer, Riara University, who will lead a session on The Future of Learning and Technological Advancement.

Advances in STEM will also be a key spotlight at GESS Dubai, where Gunther Hayn, Head of MENA, Festo Didactic will lead a discussion on the subject at the Innovation Stage.

"Today’s world is undergoing many changes in technology, economy, and environment. To succeed in this new information-based and highly technological society, students need to develop their capabilities in STEM. The goal is to encourage the current generation, as well as future generations of students, to understand and embrace the benefits of technology that affects them every day of their lives and encourage them for a technical and engineering career," he added.

On the exhibition floor, GESS Dubai visitors will have plenty of options trying a wide range of edtech tools and applications.

Among the highly anticipated exhibits include the LEGO Education SPIKE Prime, which features 11 Brand New LEGO Elements designed to ignite STEAM learning for all learners. Lego Education’s solutions for teaching and hands-on learning inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM), targeted at preschool, elementary and middle school. These are based on the LEGO system for playful learning combined with curriculum-relevant material and digital resources.

Home-grown global edtech brand Alef Education, launched in Abu Dhabi five years ago, has been at the forefront of digital education transformation, with over 50,000 students in 137 public schools and 14 private schools in the Emirates as well as three schools in the USA benefiting from the Alef platform.

Dobot will be showcasing the Magician Lite, a multi-functional lightweight intelligent robotic arm that will help students learn how artificial intelligence and mechanics work through building and playing.

Other companies that will be showcasing advanced edtech tools include Seppo, Almoe, Promethean, Epson, Classera and Specktron.

As the leading B2B event in the education industry in the region, GESS Dubai is supported by leading private and public sector organisations that include the UAE’s Ministry of Education, Ministry of Education Bahrain, Ministry of Education Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Arab Bureau of Education for Gulf States, and British Schools in the Middle East.

The event is free-to-attend for education professionals, providing them access to over 300 CPD-certified workshops and sessions on offer during the three-day conference. For information on the agenda and how to register, please visit www.gessdubai.com.