UAE To Participate In International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 24th June, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE will participate in the third edition of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes’ Forum will be hosted by the Korea Paralympic Committee (KPC), and take place in Icheon, Republic of Korea from 25th to 27th June 2023.

Mohammed Fadhil Al Hamli, Chairman of United Arab Emirates Paralympics Committee, and member of the IPC, and Majid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, will represent the UAE in the event.

The three-day event will bring together representatives from across the Paralympic Movement to present and discuss topics that are relevant to the athletes' community, including the recently published IPC Strategic Plan for the 2023-2026 cycle, the new IPC Constitution and its impact on athlete representation.

Over 100 delegates are expected at the Forum, and to ensure broad representation and promote diversity, the IPC has implemented a Solidarity Programme to support athlete representatives from 32 eligible NPCs to attend the 2023 IPC Athletes' Forum.

The Forum will have a strong focus on key topics that effect all athletes, such as the Paralympic Games, classification, anti-doping, athlete wellbeing, and the advancement of the Paralympic Movement.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the last in-person IPC Athletes’ Forum took place in November 2019 at the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) Training Centre in Colorado Springs. Before that the inaugural Forum was held in Duisberg, Germany in 2017.

Organisers say the IPC Athletes’ Forum is a great learning opportunity to share best practices with athletes from across the Paralympic Movement.

