UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Trade In Aluminum Hits AED8 Billion In Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE trade in aluminum hits AED8 billion in three months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The UAE trade in aluminum amounted to around AED 8 billion during the first three months of 2019, according to statistics revealed by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The Emirates' trade in the metal hit a record of AED 6.5 bn during the reference period, a growth of 23 percent over the corresponding period in 2018. This accounts for 2 percent of the country's total non-oil trade during the first quarter of 2019, which stood at AED396 billion, corroborating the prestigious position enjoyed by the UAE across this industry.

The steady growth in this kind of trade corresponds to the rising demand on the metal locally and globally.

According to official statistics, the UAE's exports of aluminum surged to circa AED6.85 billion during Q1 last year, an increase of 28.5 percent from AED5.332 billion in the comparable period of 2018.

Imports amounted to AED981 million in the reference period against AED993 million in the same period of 2018, while re-exports were down to AED100 million from AED166 million in 2018.

Related Topics

Exports UAE Same UAE Dirham 2018 2019 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

44 seconds ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

50 seconds ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

57 seconds ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

59 seconds ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

31 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.