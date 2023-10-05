Open Menu

UAE Welcomes Saudi Arabia's Announcement To Bid To Host 2034 FIFA World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The UAE has welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's announcement of its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The UAE expresses its full support for Saudi Arabia in hosting this major global event.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that Saudi Arabia possesses the capacity, facilities, advanced infrastructure, and achievements in multiple areas to host a distinguished edition of the World Cup.

The Ministry stressed that Saudi Arabia has exhibited a successful record in hosting prestigious, high-profile events, which underscores that the country will endeavour to deliver an exceptional edition of this tournament to the world.

In this regard, the Ministry expressed its wishes for further progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people.

Related Topics

World UAE FIFA Progress Saudi Arabia Event

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial ..

UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Comm ..

20 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship students

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectl ..

Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectly safe: SBP clarifies

3 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B ..

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B meetings during trade mission ..

36 minutes ago
 French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow ..

French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow warning

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiat ..

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiative to enhance Emiratisation o ..

51 minutes ago
UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Te ..

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

1 hour ago
 Babar for creating history in India in ICC World C ..

Babar for creating history in India in ICC World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Dera's farmers for speedy completion of repair on ..

Dera's farmers for speedy completion of repair on CRBC

2 seconds ago
 PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East