ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The UAE has welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's announcement of its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The UAE expresses its full support for Saudi Arabia in hosting this major global event.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that Saudi Arabia possesses the capacity, facilities, advanced infrastructure, and achievements in multiple areas to host a distinguished edition of the World Cup.

The Ministry stressed that Saudi Arabia has exhibited a successful record in hosting prestigious, high-profile events, which underscores that the country will endeavour to deliver an exceptional edition of this tournament to the world.

In this regard, the Ministry expressed its wishes for further progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people.