UAE Youth Ambassadors To Visit Russia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE Youth Ambassadors to visit Russia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The "UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme" announced its programme for 2020, which will include a visit to Russia, to mark the visit of Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to the UAE.

The programme is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court Educational Affairs Office.

It also aims to highlight the importance of communication between different cultures and civilisations and benefitting from leading projects launched by other communities.

The programme’s three-week visit to Russia next year will aim to explore the experiences of Russian government authorities and economic and industrial sectors, and its first phase will involve joint work with Al Dar’s academies to teach participating students basic Russian and Russian culture.

The programme, which will be held for the ninth year, aims to train future generations of young Emiratis and teach them the skills required to assume their responsibilities in key sectors and lead important partnerships and commercial and political ties, as well as to reinforce the strategic relations between the UAE and other countries.

