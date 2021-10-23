(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Sergiu Toma, the Emirati judoka and winner of the 81 kg category in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, is among the stunning wax figures of famous and historical figures, with popular film, television and sports characters and stars on display at London's renowned waxwork museum Madame Tussauds, which opened in Dubai.

The first wax museum in the middle East opened its 25th worldwide location at Dubai’s Bluewaters Island.

Visitors can enjoy exploring this tourist destination, consisting of seven themed rooms and includes more than 60 lifelike wax figures, including 16 that commemorate famous stars in the Middle East.

A special area dedicated to leaders and royalty is the main attraction.

It gives visitors the chance to meet kings, queens, world leaders, esteemed public figures, and prominent political figures from the past and present.

Sports fans can take a penalty kick in the interactive area alongside football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, knock out legend Muhammad Ali or stand on the Formula 1 podium next to Lewis Hamilton.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, valued the idea of the world wax museum in Dubai, coinciding with the UAE’s celebrations of the golden jubilee, the National Day, and the Dubai World Expo 2020.

He stressed that the Emirati judo star gained global fame, which was reflected in the UAE sport and gave it global prestige.