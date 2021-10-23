UrduPoint.com

UAE's Judoka Featured In Waxwork Museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Sergiu Toma, the Emirati judoka and winner of the 81 kg category in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, is among the stunning wax figures of famous and historical figures, with popular film, television and sports characters and stars on display at London's renowned waxwork museum Madame Tussauds, which opened in Dubai.

The first wax museum in the middle East opened its 25th worldwide location at Dubai’s Bluewaters Island.

Visitors can enjoy exploring this tourist destination, consisting of seven themed rooms and includes more than 60 lifelike wax figures, including 16 that commemorate famous stars in the Middle East.

A special area dedicated to leaders and royalty is the main attraction.

It gives visitors the chance to meet kings, queens, world leaders, esteemed public figures, and prominent political figures from the past and present.

Sports fans can take a penalty kick in the interactive area alongside football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, knock out legend Muhammad Ali or stand on the Formula 1 podium next to Lewis Hamilton.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, valued the idea of the world wax museum in Dubai, coinciding with the UAE’s celebrations of the golden jubilee, the National Day, and the Dubai World Expo 2020.

He stressed that the Emirati judo star gained global fame, which was reflected in the UAE sport and gave it global prestige.

Related Topics

Football World Film And Movies Sports UAE Dubai Hamilton London Brazil Middle East Muhammad Ali 2016 2020 Gold Olympics TV From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Fo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Forum “Literature of Pakistan: ..

11 minutes ago
 Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90 pct effec ..

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90 pct effective in children ages 5 to 11

8 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar slips amid economic data

U.S. dollar slips amid economic data

9 minutes ago
 Fish brings good business in winter

Fish brings good business in winter

9 minutes ago
 Canada's retail sales up in August

Canada's retail sales up in August

9 minutes ago
 Chile logs over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile logs over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.