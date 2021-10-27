UrduPoint.com

UAEU Participates In Various Activities, ‎competitions During Space Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAEU participates in various activities, ‎competitions during Space Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) As part of the UAE University’s (UAEU) participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the National Space ‎Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) and ‎College of Science co-organised a series of events ‎and activities during "Space Week" from 17th to 27th October, 2021.

The activities ‎included workshops and events to ‎showcase research and development in various ‎areas of astronomy and space sciences, with students, faculty members and ‎visitors ‎participating. ‎ Prof. Ahmed Murad, Deputy Commissioner-‎General of the UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 and Associate Provost for Research, explained that the ‎NSSTC and College of Science "Space Week" ‎activities were organised in conjunction with the ‎Space Week, one of the ten thematic weeks ‎organised by Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme of ‎‎"Man and Planet Earth Programme". It discusses the benefits, solutions, and challenges of ‎exploring beyond the planet’s orbit and the ‎opportunities for exploration and the development ‎of space science‏.‏ ‎"In the backdrop of the emergence and rapid ‎growth of the UAE’s Space Sector, the UAE‎U’s collaboration with various country ‎pavilions, resulting in its active participation in several Space Week events is a ‎testament of the university’s contribution to the ‎development of Space Science and Technology R&D ‎and education ecosystem and its ‎commitment to help stimulate globally recognised ‎space-related activities in the country," Dr. Aquib ‎Moin, Associate Professor of Physics, UAEU. ‎ The UAEU pavilion conducted three ‎activities on research and development in radio ‎astronomy in collaboration with Curtin ‎University, Australia. Held at the Australia Pavilions, they included discussions on ‎innovative sensor systems, ground infrastructure ‎for radio astronomy and space science ‎observations and measurements, emerging ‎technologies, collaborative multi-station ‎operations, academic and technological research ‎and development, public awareness, and ‎prospects‏.

‎ The French pavilion hosted an event on "Remote ‎Sensing and Earth Observation and Workshop", ‎to showcase current research ‎and development in remote sensing and ‎earth observation. The event featured talks and ‎discussions on topics related to remote sensing and ‎earth observation. As part of the event, the NSSTC ‎experts conducted a ‎‎"workshop" on earth observation with high-‎resolution imagery.‎‏ ‏ The "Education in Space Science and Technology: A ‎road to youth empowerment" event focused on the ‎strategic importance and the various elements of ‎the academic knowledge required to support the ‎rapidly growing global space sector. "‎Human Spaceflight and Robotic Space ‎Exploration" aimed to highlight the excitement and ‎scientific value of manned space missions and ‎introduce the audience to various aspects such as ‎the astronaut's experience, the possibility of ‎discovery, and the importance of human presence ‎in outer space‏.‏‎ The ‎Switzerland pavilion hosted these events.‎ Under a collaboration between the NSSTC, College ‎of Science, UAEU and the Intercultural and ‎Communications Institute (ISIT), France, several activities were conducted with liberal arts and sciences students to explore space in ‎the shape of a multi-faceted cultural and scientific ‎event. A French art and space documentary: "Inner ‎Telescope", presented the deployment of ‎artwork at the International Space Station. The ‎France pavilion hosted these events.‎

Related Topics

Technology Australia Education France UAE Dubai Man October 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

59 seconds ago
 Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood plants 3 saplings of C ..

Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood plants 3 saplings of Chinar to pay tribute to three ..

1 minute ago
 Germany expects inflation to peak at 3% before fal ..

Germany expects inflation to peak at 3% before falling

1 minute ago
 Climate change to force crop switch for small farm ..

Climate change to force crop switch for small farmers: experts

1 minute ago
 Autumn trade fairs open in Hong Kong to boost busi ..

Autumn trade fairs open in Hong Kong to boost business deals

1 minute ago
 Angola invests 48.6 mln USD in gold exploration si ..

Angola invests 48.6 mln USD in gold exploration since 2019: official

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.