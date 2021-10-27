UAEU Participates In Various Activities, competitions During Space Week
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) As part of the UAE University’s (UAEU) participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) and College of Science co-organised a series of events and activities during "Space Week" from 17th to 27th October, 2021.
The activities included workshops and events to showcase research and development in various areas of astronomy and space sciences, with students, faculty members and visitors participating. Prof. Ahmed Murad, Deputy Commissioner-General of the UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 and Associate Provost for Research, explained that the NSSTC and College of Science "Space Week" activities were organised in conjunction with the Space Week, one of the ten thematic weeks organised by Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme of "Man and Planet Earth Programme". It discusses the benefits, solutions, and challenges of exploring beyond the planet’s orbit and the opportunities for exploration and the development of space science. "In the backdrop of the emergence and rapid growth of the UAE’s Space Sector, the UAEU’s collaboration with various country pavilions, resulting in its active participation in several Space Week events is a testament of the university’s contribution to the development of Space Science and Technology R&D and education ecosystem and its commitment to help stimulate globally recognised space-related activities in the country," Dr. Aquib Moin, Associate Professor of Physics, UAEU. The UAEU pavilion conducted three activities on research and development in radio astronomy in collaboration with Curtin University, Australia. Held at the Australia Pavilions, they included discussions on innovative sensor systems, ground infrastructure for radio astronomy and space science observations and measurements, emerging technologies, collaborative multi-station operations, academic and technological research and development, public awareness, and prospects.
The French pavilion hosted an event on "Remote Sensing and Earth Observation and Workshop", to showcase current research and development in remote sensing and earth observation. The event featured talks and discussions on topics related to remote sensing and earth observation. As part of the event, the NSSTC experts conducted a "workshop" on earth observation with high-resolution imagery. The "Education in Space Science and Technology: A road to youth empowerment" event focused on the strategic importance and the various elements of the academic knowledge required to support the rapidly growing global space sector. "Human Spaceflight and Robotic Space Exploration" aimed to highlight the excitement and scientific value of manned space missions and introduce the audience to various aspects such as the astronaut's experience, the possibility of discovery, and the importance of human presence in outer space. The Switzerland pavilion hosted these events. Under a collaboration between the NSSTC, College of Science, UAEU and the Intercultural and Communications Institute (ISIT), France, several activities were conducted with liberal arts and sciences students to explore space in the shape of a multi-faceted cultural and scientific event. A French art and space documentary: "Inner Telescope", presented the deployment of artwork at the International Space Station. The France pavilion hosted these events.