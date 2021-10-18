UAEU To Launch 'International Conference On Engineering Geophysics' Virtually October 25

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) will be held virtually between 25th-28th October 2021 The four-day event - organised by the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in cooperation with Al Ain City Municipality - will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Prof. Ahmad Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU and the Conference Chairman, said, "We are pleased to hold the sixth edition of this important conference, despite the repercussions of the pandemic. Hence, the ICEG will be held virtually for the first time since its inception in 2011. The research papers will be exhibited through parallel sessions over four consecutive days."

This year, the conference will be held under the theme "For Global Standards of Engineering Geophysics in Serving the International Community" with the participation of some of the world’s best scientists, researchers, and specialists.

Ten keynote speakers and 9 speakers at the special discussions will present 91 research papers and discuss a total of 111 scientific papers from 29 countries, in addition to the participation of the American Society of Exploration Geophysicists as a scientific partner to discuss the field’s latest issues.

The conference is also expected to witness the participation of representatives of several specialised local and international companies in the country.

There will also be a virtual engineering geophysics exhibition. The conference will also be holding ceremonies for the "Innovation Award in Geophysics" and the "Best Student Paper Award" in line with UAE’s government policy that encourages creativity and innovation in every field.

"The university will also launch a leading initiative based on the notion of setting out international standards that govern the usage and application of geophysical methods. This initiative is considered to be unique as it is presented and discussed for the first time in an international conference," Prof. Murad explained.