UAQ Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on National Day

UMMA AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

In his message, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his sincere congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, wishing him good health and the government and people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar message to the Emir of Qatar on the occasion.

