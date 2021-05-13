UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:45 AM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, this morning offered Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid led the prayer and delivered the Eid al-Fitr sermon, highlighting the importance of renewing the bonds of love, compassion and cooperation between all people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with continued security and stability under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding rulers and the UAE martyrs in Paradise.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

