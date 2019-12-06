UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Lauds Volunteerism As ‘powerful Mechanism’ Towards Sustainable Development

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

UN chief lauds volunteerism as ‘powerful mechanism’ towards sustainable development

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) The 2030 Agenda calls for a just, equitable, tolerant and socially inclusive world in which the needs of the most vulnerable are met. International Volunteer Day, IVD, celebrates that by letting people make "meaningful contributions to more inclusive and equalitarian societies" through volunteering, according to Secretary-General António Guterres.

"Volunteerism is a powerful mechanism to engage people, especially those left farthest behind, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, the UN chief said in his message for the day. "When people volunteer, they connect with others and foster a sense of purpose," he said in his message on the IVD, which is observed on 5th December annually.

This year’s IVD theme, ''Volunteer for an Inclusive Future'', celebrates that, through volunteering, people make meaningful contributions to more inclusive and equalitarian societies.

By voluntary actions, he indicated, people on the margins can become more included in societies. And in refugee camps throughout the globe, displaced people themselves are volunteering for children’s education and better intercultural understanding.

In addition to increasing the number of UN Volunteers to contribute to the UN system activities in support of Agenda 2030, Mr. Guterres maintained that we must continue to promote volunteerism worldwide "as it nurtures solidarity and cohesion through underlying values of cooperation and reciprocity".

"Volunteerism is essential to ensure that global sustainable development efforts are owned by all people, implemented by all people and for all people," concluded the Secretary-General.

On this year’s International Volunteers Day, I thank all volunteers from around the world who make the world a more inclusive and tolerant place.

International Volunteer Day mandated by the UN General Assembly, is held each year on 5 December. It is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organizations, NGOs, United Nations agencies, government authorities and the private sector.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Education December All From Government Refugee Share

Recent Stories

WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across ..

31 minutes ago

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

1 hour ago

Australian Electoral Commission Lacks Power, Resou ..

14 minutes ago

German Social Democratic Co-Leader Criticizes NATO ..

14 minutes ago

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.