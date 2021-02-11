University of Sharjah collaborates with ECI to train, educate students in business leadership, trade finance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The University of Sharjah (UoS) has announced the signing of an agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), to undertake initiatives aimed at training and educating the students to become competent leaders and professionals in the industry.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof. Sherif Sedky, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of UoS and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, in the presence of Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor of Community Affairs of UoS and senior officials from both entities.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sedky said, "UoS is keen to partner with various local entities as it helps uncover the needs of the labour market and challenges, thus pushing us to continuously improve the programmes and courses at the university. By doing so, we ensure the graduation of a skilled generation capable of confidently entering the labour market, based on its requirements, while keeping pace with its needs."

"This collaboration in providing training and career enhancement for our students reflects the shared goal of UoS and ECI in realising the full potential of Emirati citizens as future frontrunners in business. We wish to instil a leadership culture across our institution, and engage young minds at an early stage so that they can penetrate this vital industry in the UAE, and build their future career," he added.

Meanwhile, Falcioni said, "Beyond our staunch mandate to support UAE businesses in line with the country’s vision 2021, it is also part of our commitment to advance and empower Emiratis towards becoming more effective professionals that can dominate the global sphere. We are confident that with this deal, we can help shape the competence of young citizens on a professional front. After all, they are the future of our industry and the country’s success."

Under the partnership, ECI will provide internship programmes for UoS students as a prerequisite for graduation, as well as participate in the university events as guest speakers particularly in beneficial topics related to management, leadership, nationalisation, and work etiquettes.

UoS, on the other hand, will support ECI in identifying and selecting suitable students in required and relevant graduate programmes and majors to be hired at ECI for a suitable role. It will also form an Industry Advisory Committee to look at and develop potential training programmes related to the core business of ECI.