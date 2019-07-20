UrduPoint.com
US To Deploy Troops To Saudi

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:30 AM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approved the deployment of US troops to the Kingdom to boost regional security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The agency quoted a Saudi Ministry of Defence official as saying that the move is based on joint cooperation efforts between the two countries, and that it seeks to "strengthen regional security and stability" and to "preserve peace".

More Stories From Middle East

