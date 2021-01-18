W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tournament kicks off

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Under the patronage of Dr. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, President of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority and Tennis & Country Club, the W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tournament is underway and will continue through to January 23.

The event has welcomed over 64 players representing a number of countries from across the world.

The tournament’s draw was held on Sunday in the presence of Abdul Ghafour Behroozian, who is the President of the Organising Committee and the Chairman of the Fujairah Club board, as well as Khaled Al Ali, Tournament Director.

At the draw, a presentation highlighted the strict health and safety measures being implemented against COVID-19 in the country.

Abdul Ghafour Behroozian shared his gratitude at the solid support provided by H.H Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and expressed his happiness at hosting this world-class event which follows the conclusion of the qualifiers for the Australian Open played in Dubai last week.

The Clubs General Manager Salah Alhamad confirmed that the club and the technical staff supervising the tournament are ready to host this great event.

Many of the players are no strangers to the UAE, having competed in December’s Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi Open earlier this month, as well as the Australia Open qualifiers.