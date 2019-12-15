Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi officially named the world’s largest indoor theme park

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Spanning an area of 1.65 million square feet, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was named the world’s "Largest Indoor Theme Park" by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. The park, which opened its doors on Yas Island in July 2018, also stands as the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park.

Commenting on the superb achievement, Don Strickler, General Manager of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi said, "We are incredibly excited to receive yet another accolade on behalf of our world-class theme park that has captured the hearts of countless guests since opening. The record title for the world’s ‘Largest Indoor Theme Park’ is one that we are delighted to carry, as it only underscores the breadth of excitement and adventures that await guests at this truly one-of-a-kind attraction."