Winners of RAK Environmental Sustainability Award 2020 announced

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The Environment Protection and Development Authority of Ras Al Khaimah, EPDA-RAK, has announced the winners of the first RAK Environmental Sustainability Award 2020.

The RAK Department of Economic Development won the honour in the government category while Utico, Total Water Management Solutions, bagged the prize for the private industrial sector category.

Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director-General of EPDA-RAK, stated that 14 local government entities and industrial companies had competed for the award.

He said the award was launched in support of the EPDA’s strategic objectives related to enhancing the participation of government sectors in environmental awareness, reducing the environmental footprint and involving them in contributing to raising the level of environmental awareness categories of society.

The objectives of the initiative include establishing the principles of sustainable development; disseminating the concept of environmental culture among different sectors; promoting a sense of community environmental responsibility; launching environmental activities targeted and distinguished in the environmental field, and appreciate and encourage outstanding contributions in the field of environmental conservation by institutions seeking excellence and innovation.