Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s new national airline, is commencing its operations tomorrow with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Athens, Greece, followed by flights to Thessaloniki, starting on 4th February 2021.

On the eve of its inaugural flight, the company’s Chairman, Jozsef Varadi, said, "The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recognises Abu Dhabi as a bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel in the region. We most welcome the opportunity to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s efforts to provide a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with its socio-economic vision. We are looking forward to working in strategic partnership with our stakeholders in Abu Dhabi for the benefits of the country by opening up new travel options for residents and tourists.

"

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, now also available in Arabic language.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc, initially announced a route network that includes Athens, Thessaloniki, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan. Further destinations will be launched over the coming months.

With a fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline will have the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region.

Wizz Air has also introduced a new era of sanitized travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.