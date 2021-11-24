World Future Energy Summit 2022 To Showcase Global Advances In Water, Smart Cities And Climate & Environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The prestigious, energy and sustainability-focused global platform, World Future Energy Summit 2022, hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will hold three sustainable development events for the benefit of project owners, government entities and investors in the middle East region.

The Water Expo & Forum, the Smart Cities Forum, and the Climate & Environment Forum will feature industry-leading speakers, international technology and innovation providers, and world class exhibitors.

Participants will share insights with the Middle East's most powerful investors, government and business stakeholders and project owners, entrepreneurs, innovators, and technology providers.

These three events provide perfect platforms for stakeholders to network and do business in person, and in turn drive clean energy and sustainable development in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Water Exhibition will feature world-class exhibitors including Acciona, Andritz, Jinluo Water and Utico, who will showcase their latest innovations and technologies in water desalination, water networks, wastewater treatment and smart water management.

The Water Forum will host key industry speakers which will include Rami Ghandour, Managing Director, Metito Utilities; Dr. Corrado Sommariva, CEO and Founder, SWPC; Bruce Smith, Director of Forecasting and Planning, Emirates Water and Electricity Company; AbdulAziz Al Obaidli, Director of UAE Assets, Generation, Taqa; Esam Al Mulla, Director of Water Department, Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority; and Fatima Al Shaygi, Vice President of Thermal and Water, Taqa.

The Water Exhibition is of significance importance to the Middle East as Arab countries are home to six per cent of the world’s population but have less than two percent of renewable water supply, according to a report by the World Bank. To increase water security, the UAE has announced three additional seawater desalination plants, which are expected to be completed by 2023, with a combined capacity of 420 million imperial gallons per day.

Julio de la Rosa, Middle East Commercial Director at Acciona, who was recently awarded the contract to finance, construct and operate three independent sewage treatment plants in Saudi Arabia, said: "As one of the leading international water and waste treatment project developers, Acciona is proud to exhibit at World Future Energy Summit 2022.

We find that here, we can easily reach and connect with the key decision makers and stakeholders driving sustainability projects in the Middle East.

Mohamad Yahya, Technical Director at Jinluo Water, international experts in integrated wastewater treatment solutions, said: "We look forward to our maiden participation in the Water Expo & Forum at the Summit, and to present our patented wastewater treatment innovations to the Middle East industry. Scarcity of water resources in the region has made it amongst the driest in the world but rapid deployment of new conservation technologies offers hope."

The Smart Cities Forum will help drive the next generation of urban development and feature industry leaders including Yousef Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water & Future Energy Sector, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Greg Fewer, Group Chief Financial & Sustainability Office, Aldar; and Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Energy Services Company, who is responsible for building the retrofit for energy and water efficiency in Abu Dhabi.

The Climate and Environment Forum will highlight the latest advances in climate resilience and environmental protection with well-known industry figures including Yazen Al Kodmani, Partner and Deputy General Manager, 3Y Agriculture and Emirates Bio Farm; Darin Rovere, Founder and CEO, Sustainability Excellence; and Dr Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Partner, Soma Mater.

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: "The Water Expo & Forum, the Smart Cities Forum and the Climate and Environment Forum are valuable platforms to share best practice, do business and network with key industry stakeholders, driving projects and development in the region."

The World Future Energy Summit 2022, organised by RX Middle East, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 17th – 19th January, 2022.

Hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, it comprises a series of high-profile events addressing current global challenges and the means with which the world can cooperate to build a sustainable future for everyone.