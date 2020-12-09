World Government Summit explores opportunities in Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The World Government Summit in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and the African Union – African Peer Review Mechanism, AU-APRM, held the Africa Futures Forum, aiming to share successful experiences, strategies, and outline visions for the future.

The high-level forum deliberated on priority areas for contributing to the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The forum hosted Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the UAE and Vice Chair of the World Government Summit Organisation; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security; Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in Rwanda; Dr. Francis Kai-Kai, Minister of Planning and Economic Development in Sierra Leone, Mariama Sarr, Minister of Civil Service and Public Service Renewal in Senegal; and Kabo Morwaeng, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration in Botswana.

Among the forum’s high-level speakers were also Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism in South Africa; Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Minister of education and Chief Innovation Officer in Sierra Leone; Joel Saitoti Torome, Permanent Secretary of Planning in Kenya; Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UNDP; and Amira El Fadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs in the African Union. The African Peer Review Mechanism and the Federal Government of Nigeria were also represented.

In his remarks, Al Gergawi reaffirmed UAE’s commitment to global cooperation for development and prosperity, embodying the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Gergawi said, "The UAE believes that providing opportunities to share advanced practices and experiences between governments and international organisations is vital to develop a more inclusive vision and human-centred strategies to build a better future."

Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda said, "COVID-19 has once again demonstrated how the world is interconnected and the vulnerability of mankind, rich and poor; which proved how all countries are affected when one country is unsafe."

Dr. Francis M. Kai-Kai, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Sierra Leone, added, "Sierra Leone is fully convinced now than ever that multilateralism is key to tackle global challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, eliminating poverty and inequality in the world.

"

Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi highlighted the importance of ensuring government readiness for the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. In reaffirming UAE’s stance on global collaboration, Al Roumi announced the Government Experience Exchange Programme with the UNDP, the AU-APRM, to share knowledge, and experiences to explore joint initiatives.

In conversation with Dr. Dena Assaf, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE, Almheiri noted that "Africa has incredible potentials to be a global leader in building food security capacities, but as with all of the world’s continents its agricultural sectors have felt the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak."

Achim Steiner emphasised, "Africa Futures Forum is a strong platform to strengthen our partnerships for more ambitious choices to build forward better, smarter and more sustainably," suggesting that the new model of development requires focusing on climate action and leveraging the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On behalf of the African Union, Amira El-Fadil highlighted the role of the African Union in promoting the wellbeing of African societies across various domains through landmark policies and programs.

Professor Eddy Maloka, speaking on behalf of the African Peer Review Mechanism, said, "The APRM partnership with the UAE Government is an ambitious opportunity for Afro-Arab development cooperation. Our collaboration shall empower African countries with necessary innovate tools and government accelerators programs to enhance digital transformation as well as the implementation of other sustainable development goals in preparing for the future."

The forum concluded with an interactive session on global innovation trends presented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, MBRCGI, that hosted Huda Al Hashimi, Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation – UAE Government; Marco Daglio, Head of the Observatory for Public Sector Innovation at the OECD; and Kevin Lee, Founder and CEO of Mobilised Construction.

Al Hashimi stated that innovation is a key priority of the UAE Government and the subject of various landmark initiatives, including the Edge of Government Award announced at the annual edition of the World Government Summit in partnership with the OECD.

Daglio elaborated that African governments have innovatively utilised digital solutions, and the prioritisation of innovation by the government is a fundamental step towards promoting it. Meanwhile, Lee shared his optimism towards the future of innovation in Africa and the world.