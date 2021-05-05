World Government Summit report outlines 21 priorities for governments in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The World Government Summit Organisation (WGS) today launched a new report highlighting 21 critical priorities for the world’s governments as they rebuild and recover from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While dealing with the pandemic has absorbed the attention of governments around the world over the last 18 months, underlying societal issues such as mental health challenges and the climate crisis are set to intensify if governments do not adopt a holistic and proactive approach to the recovery effort, the report suggests.

The report highlights that almost 50 percent of the global cost incurred by the pandemic will fall on developed economies. Even if these countries are able to vaccinate their entire population and developing nations succeed in vaccinating 50 percent of their population, the world economy could take an economic hit of up to US$3.8 trillion (AED13.96 trillion), with half of that cost absorbed by the wealthiest countries, the report asserts.

The ‘21 Priorities for Governments in 2021’ report was drafted after the first World Government Summit Dialogues event that was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs – UAE and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation (WGS), said, "2021 needs to be the year that defines humanity’s future and reshapes societies to become stronger and more resilient. Dealing with the economic, social, political and public health challenges posed by the pandemic over the last year has been a true test of the infrastructural, legislative and regulatory resilience of government models around the world. These challenges have forced us to reconsider our priorities and ways of managing future disruptions.

"

He added, "With great change comes great opportunity. Valuable lessons emerged over the past year, which we must heed as we recover. The most important of those is our interconnectedness with one another and with nature. Our individual and collective actions as nations have important consequences not only for us, but for our children and the many generations to come after them - we must all be accountable to ourselves and to one another."

The WGS report identifies five critical areas of focus that require the immediate attention of government leaders. In addition, it outlines new mechanisms and approaches to make the global transition and adaptation to the new normal inclusive, productive and innovative.

These five focus areas are: Reimagining and Reinforcing Key Public Institutions, Competing in a Transformed Economy, Navigating a Transformed Geo-Technical Order, Repairing the Social Fabric and Securing the Future.

Recognising the immense value of embracing multilateralism for the greater global good, the report highlights how government leaders can navigate the new normal while delivering on the needs and interests of their global citizens.

Speaking on the report, Rudolph Lohmeyer, Kearney Partner and Head of the firm’s National Transformation Institute, said, "The world is clearly at a critical juncture in which we face both deep uncertainties and remarkable opportunities in many policy domains.

"For government leaders, the decisions made this year will have exceptionally long-term consequences. By taking anticipatory action on these 21 priorities, leaders have an opportunity to harness this transition in the service of their citizens through building societies that are more inclusive and innovative."