World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress discusses latest industry trends

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The 12th edition of the World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress,WMTC, began today in Abu Dhabi, with a host of dignitaries, industry leaders and VIPs in attendance.

Attendees included Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi,DoH, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi,DCT Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, Saif Mohamed Al Hajri, Chairman of Department of Economic Development, Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Ali Abdulrahman Al-Trad, Director of Healthcare Centres in Khobar, Dr Minahi Alkahtani, board Member of the Saudi Society for Health Administration, Dr. Mariam Al Jalahma, CEO of the National Health Regulatory Authority in Bahrain, Dr. Olga Karneeva, Deputy CEO of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of Russia, Dr. Waleed Khalid Al Zadjali, President of the Oman Medical Association, Kseniia Kirukova, Head of the Export of Medical Services Coordination Center at the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and Majid bin Maki Al Ghanim, Managing Director of Tourism and Quality of Life at the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority.

The Congress brings together a number of the healthcare industry’s stakeholders and largest buyers, key leaders, insurance companies, ministries and health authorities from more than 100 countries to share the most current field-related case studies and latest developments.

The event, the annual conference for the Medical Tourism Association, is being held outside of the USA for the first time in 12 years. It will run for three days, from October 15 – 17, in the United Arab Emirates’ capital in collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The Congress will see more than 100 experts and leaders from the healthcare industry take part, in addition to distinguished speakers from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, Bupa Global, Cigna, Aetna, Human Longevity Inc, Kuwait Oil Company, United Healthcare, Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and UAE Genetics Association, where they will discuss the latest developments in the field of healthcare and medical tourism.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi,DoH, said: "Quality is what distinguishes Abu Dhabi and what makes it stand out to the crowd among the other medical tourism destinations.

Healthcare quality in Abu Dhabi is formed and driven by the strong foundations and infrastructure that were put in place to achieve international standards governed by DoH’s robust systems and Jawda programme. Not only that, Abu Dhabi hospitals offer access to world-class healthcare services and adopt cutting-edge technologies to provide international patients coming from different part of the world with an exceptional medical experience."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi,DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi has become a global centre for investment, business, culture, arts, heritage and leisure tourism. Today, we also view the medical tourism sector as one of the future growth drivers. Through our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we hope to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination that provides the best healthcare programmes and medical tourism experiences, not only to patients, but also to their families and companions. Our ambitions in the medical tourism industry know no bounds, and we are working strategically in order to develop a successful and sustainable medical tourism model and to enhance Abu Dhabi's competitiveness in this sector."

Earlier this year, DCT Abu Dhabi announced a new AED 600 million fund dedicated to boosting tourism in the capital, with medical tourism being listed as one of the key areas of development. The fund falls under the umbrella of Ghadan 21, a financial stimulus programme introduced by the Abu Dhabi government to enhance the emirate’s economic status by 2021.

"Hosting our annual conference in Abu Dhabi and outside the United States for the first time in 12 years provides a unique opportunity to bring together leading industry speakers from across the globe to showcase how they are innovating and disrupting existing models," said Jonathan Edelheit, Co-founder and Chairman of the Medical Tourism Association. "We have put together a diverse educational programme and a more expansive hosted buyer programme than in past years due to the high demand for collaboration with this market of buyers."