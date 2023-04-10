Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32,000 Iftar meals in six Yemeni governorates

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation launched the "Iftar for the Fasting" campaign in six Yemeni governorates under the supervision of the UAE Embassy in Yemen. The campaign included the governorates of Aden, Abyan, Lahij, Shabwah, Hadramaut and Taiz.

The campaign aimed to distribute 32,000 meals to families and the displaced in those governorates as part of efforts to alleviate the humanitarian conditions facing the population, especially during the Holy Month.

Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Yemen, said, "The inauguration of this generous campaign by the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation comes within the framework of the UAE's continuation of its humanitarian efforts towards supporting the Yemeni people and providing basic needs during the blessed month of Ramadan, which align with the values of generosity and giving of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the desire to build bridges with the Yemeni people and all peoples of the world in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, said that "the framework of the continuous efforts of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in providing support and assistance to the Yemeni people includes the establishment of many charitable programs and humanitarian projects, especially during Ramadan."

He explained that the Foundation has launched a campaign to break the fast in a number of Yemeni governorates, distributing 2,133 meals per day for a period of 15 days, under the supervision of the UAE Embassy in Yemen, to provide food support to thousands of families.

He emphasised that the campaign coincides with the launch of the Ramadan campaign of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation for the month of Ramadan this year under the slogan "Zayed's goodness", which includes distributing Iftar meals in 40 countries around the world.