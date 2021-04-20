UrduPoint.com
Zayed Charitable Foundation's Aid Shipment Arrives In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:15 PM

Zayed Charitable foundation's aid shipment arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The aid provided by the Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan has started arriving in a number of capitals globally to be distributed to the fasting families.

A shipment of dates arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia presented it to the beneficiaries.

Shipments of that aid had reached the Philippines, India, Belarus, Armenia, Cyprus, Afghanistan, Guinea, Mexico, Peru, Chad, Spain, Nepal, Kenya, Uganda, Armenia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Montenegro and China.

Shipments of dates are also scheduled to arrive in succession in other countries.

In his remarks, Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation said, "The foundation continues to provide its food aid of dates and others stuff during the holy month of Ramadan to support underprivileged families in various countries in light of the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

He added, "Based on the foundation's charitable and humanitarian objectives, we continue following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose giving reached everyone in the holy month of Ramadan."

