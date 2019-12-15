ZHO announces 'Bee The Change - London 2020 Global Campaign'

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has announced the launch of the Bee The Change - London 2020 global campaign in coordination with its strategic partner, Growing Happy.

Bee The Change - a move which is part of ZHO's efforts to empower the People of Determination - is a social awareness campaign aimed at changing perceptions relating to the abilities of People of Determination, highlighting the important role they play in developing and creating a global movement. The campaign emerged following the remarkable success of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, in parallel with the various initiatives launched to celebrate the Year of Tolerance.

The launch ceremony was held on 13th December at the Pump House Gallery in Battersea Park, London. The event was attended by Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK; Rawdha Al Otaiba, Deputy Head of Mission at the UAE Embassy in London; Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General; Abdullah Al Kamali, ZHO Acting Head of Special Needs Sector; Mohamed Saif Al Qubaisi; the ZHO work team; as well as a number of other representatives and People of Determination (people with disabilities).

Commenting on the launch of the "Bee The Change" campaign, ZHO Secretary-General - who described the campaign as an invitation from the UAE to the world in line with the Emirati Government’s vision - said, "It carries a social message on a global scale and invites everyone to look at what People of Determination are achieving and at the abilities they have to work in various field of employment and skilled labour. It seeks to create a global movement for change under the title of Bee the Change," he added.

He emphasised that the visionary leadership of the UAE was providing all types of support and assistance to People of Determination, an example that should be followed around the world. He added that such efforts led to positive outcomes and achievements that everyone can benefit from, especially those government entities committed to continuing ZHO’s efforts to empower and integrate People of Determination in the community, facilitating their effective contribution to the country’s development.

Al Humaidan voiced his great appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his endless support of People of Determination and of ZHO’s projects and initiatives.

He also praised the positive and influential roles of People of Determination across the UAE, noting that many have been able to demonstrate their special abilities and be productive as full-time employees. He described them as one of the key pillars of the community as they equally contribute to the overall development and sustainability that the country is witnessing across various sectors.

The ZHO Secretary General thanked the UAE Ambassador to the UK and the diplomatic mission and all the employees of the UAE embassy, the organisation’s strategic partner in London, Growing Happy, Be Military Fitness, Special Olympics Great Britain, and all ZHO partners for their participation in the London campaign. He then thanked the global adventurer Bear Grylls and the Be Military Fitness board of directors for their support and engagement in the London campaign.

For his part, Belhoul commented, "We are pleased with our involvement in launching the "Bee the Change" campaign, which has been developed by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination. To be part of the change, we value the roles of our British partners, Growing Happy, Be Military Fit, and Bear Grylls for their roles in supporting this initiative.

As part of the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ZHO and Growing Happy Limited, regarding cooperation and involvement in the "Bee the Change" campaign as a strategic partner for the campaign and the adoption of its goals and vision in the United Kingdom.

Children and young people from local schools and Special Olympics Great Britain also participated in the launch of the Bee the Change, London 2020 campaign. The event’s programme included fitness activities and various activities held in collaboration with the world famous adventurer Bear Grylls, to foster learning among children and youth, and promote their personal development.

Bee The Change is a global invitation extended to all individuals and entities to become part of the change that benefits People of Determination across the globe. The campaign works toward achieving its vision of a more comprehensive, tolerant and equal world wherePeople of Determination can invest their full abilities in the community.

The campaign wants to empower People of Determination to become leaders of change, including social, environmental and economic sustainability in the community. It seeks to provide them with increased training and employment opportunities in various sectors, foster their abilities and sustain the positive impact of their empowerment across global community. Furthermore, Bee the Change seeks to celebrate the talents of people of determination and help them become leaders of change themselves.

It should be noted that Bee the Change campaign was launched in Abu Dhabi on the 4th of November 2019 in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ZHO Chairman of the Board, and the participation of strategic partners, supporting entities, and guests.