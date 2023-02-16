11th relief plane arrives at Gaziantep Airport as part of Saudi airlift to help victims

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The 11th Saudi relief plane arrived on Thursday at Gaziantep Airport in the Republic of Turkiye, carrying 88 tons of food baskets and medical and shelter materials.

The new aid shipment is part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye, upon the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.