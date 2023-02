(@FahadShabbir)

KAHRAMANMARAS, Trkiye, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Fourty-eight hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Trkiye, rescue teams pulled a 2-month-old baby alive Wednesday from the rubble in Kahramanmaras province.

Muhammed Dogan Bostan, who was rescued from under the quake debris in Elbistan district, was referred to a hospital.

Baby Muhammed was sucking his hand while being pulled out of the wreckage.

The baby's mother, Ceren Bostan, was also pulled from the debris a while ago and was taken to a nearby hospital.

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Trkiye, the country's disaster agency said on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Trkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.