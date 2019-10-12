UrduPoint.com
2020 US Presidential Debates To Be Held In Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

2020 US presidential debates to be held in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The US Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced on Friday that the 2020 candidates for the White House will square off in three debates.

The first presidential debate will be held at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, on September 29, 2020.

The second debate will take place at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 15, 2020.

The third and final debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.

There will be one vice presidential debate -- to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 7, 2020.

The CPD said it will announce the format and moderators for the debates next year. It said the debates will each last 90 minutes.

The 2020 presidential election is to be held on November 3.

President Donald Trump, who is facing an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, is seeking reelection as the Republican candidate.

The Democrats will select their standard-bearer for the White House race through primaries over the next few months.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

