UrduPoint.com

3 Die, 1 Missing As Rain, Flooding Batter New Zealand's Largest City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

3 die, 1 missing as rain, flooding batter New Zealand's largest city

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) –:At least three people died and one is still missing after New Zealand's largest city was hit by record rainfall and flooding, state-run media said on Saturday.

Local authorities in the Auckland region also declared a state of emergency and urged residents to remain at home, Radio New Zealand reported.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also arrived in the city after the mayor declared a seven-day state of emergency.

"This is an unprecedented event. Be kind, be patient. You'll get through this," Hipkins Tweeted.

"My thoughts are with everyone in Auckland as they wake up this morning to survey the damage and as they face an uncertain day ahead. Look out for each other.

We will get as much support to you as we can," he added.

MetService, the national weather service, also issued a red-level rain warning for the area after the city received 238mm of rain on Friday.

Authorities have also set up emergency accommodation centers at different locations, as hundreds of people have been shifted to safe places.

The rain and flood also caused the closure of highways, while hundreds of people were stranded at Auckland Airport after all flights were canceled due to floodwaters entering some areas of the terminal.

"Many roads are closed in the region due to flooding and slips, making it extremely dangerous to be on the roads," New Zealand police said in a statement.

Related Topics

Weather Police Flood Died Auckland Media Event All Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai emerges as one of worldâ€™s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of worldâ€™s most popular wedding destinations

28 seconds ago
 First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.