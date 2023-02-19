4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Oman

MUSCAT, Oman , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Duqm city in the Gulf country of Oman on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University said the tremor took place at 7:55 a.

m. local time at a depth of 16.3 kilometers northwest of Duqm cityNo injuries or material damage were reported.

Sunday's earthquake came almost two weeks after two deadly earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, killing tens of thousands in the two countries.