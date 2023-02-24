UrduPoint.com

47 Arrested In Spain For Forging Residency Documents For Brits Post-Brexit

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

47 arrested in Spain for forging residency documents for Brits post-Brexit

OVIEDO,SPAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Spanish police said on Thursday that they busted two criminal rings dedicated to falsifying documents for British citizens who wanted to stay in Spain longer than the law would allow post-Brexit.

The police arrested 47 people in Marbella – 42 directly involved in falsifying the documents and five others who managed the offices offering the services in Marbella and Ceuta.

Police say two independent criminal organizations were offering the services. The average fee to forge documents that would permit British individuals to reside in Spain was €1,600 ($1,694) cash per person.

The investigation began in 2021 when police noticed a number of suspicious residency claims in the Malaga Foreign Office.

When they analyzed the more than 200 residency requests from British citizens, they found that more than half contained false information or forged documents.

In total, 120 Brits who had already their residency requests denied or did not qualify to stay attempted the scheme. At least three were criminals trying to hide out.

The criminal modus operandi involved applying for residency through a special residency route available only for Brits who had resided in Spain before Brexit.

Pre-Brexit, British citizens could live and work in Spain without a visa or special residency permit.

Since UK citizens voted to leave the EU, however, they now need special permission to stay in Spain for more than 90 days in a 180-day period.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Police Brits Marbella Malaga Ceuta Spain United Kingdom Brexit Visa Criminals From

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up â€˜Paper One Showâ€™ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up â€˜Paper One Showâ€™ on high note, 60% more partici ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

13 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

14 minutes ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

29 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

2 hours ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.