5.4-magnitude quake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

BEIJING, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 4:11 p.m. Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.76 degrees north latitude and 122.30 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said.