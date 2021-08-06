5.4-magnitude Quake Hits Waters Off Eastern Taiwan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 4:11 p.m. Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 24.76 degrees north latitude and 122.30 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said.