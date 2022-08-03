5th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, related meetings kick off in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:The 55th ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings kicked off here on Wednesday, with a focus on post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery and key regional and global challenges.

Cambodia is the chair of ASEAN for 2022, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery, regional security, Myanmar issue, the war in Ukraine, and climate change, among others, would be high on the agenda during the meetings.

"ASEAN needs to exert its utmost care to ensure that its unity remains strong and its centrality is respected," he said.

Hun Sen said it is necessary for all ASEAN member states to pool collective efforts and combine a sense of "togetherness" to tackle the above-mentioned issues in the most effective way possible.