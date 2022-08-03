UrduPoint.com

5th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Related Meetings Kick Off In Cambodia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

5th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, related meetings kick off in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:The 55th ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings kicked off here on Wednesday, with a focus on post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery and key regional and global challenges.

Cambodia is the chair of ASEAN for 2022, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery, regional security, Myanmar issue, the war in Ukraine, and climate change, among others, would be high on the agenda during the meetings.

"ASEAN needs to exert its utmost care to ensure that its unity remains strong and its centrality is respected," he said.

Hun Sen said it is necessary for all ASEAN member states to pool collective efforts and combine a sense of "togetherness" to tackle the above-mentioned issues in the most effective way possible.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Ukraine Hun Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam All Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

3 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

12 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

12 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

12 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.