8 Dead As Australia's East Coast Braces For Flood Peaks

8 dead as Australia's east coast braces for flood peaks

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The death toll from the rising flood waters in Australia climbed to eight as a severe weather system is continuing to batter the country's east coast, causing evacuations and school closures.

Police of the state of Queensland said on Monday that two men were swept away in flood waters in the state. One was found dead in the capital Brisbane's north, and the other was found in a rural locality in Gold Coast.

It brings the total number of people who have died during the state's severe weather to eight.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there are currently more than 1,540 people in evacuation centers across the southeast as flood waters continue to rise.

She also added there could be around 18,000 homes affected by flood waters, and almost 1,000 schools were temporarily closed.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) of Queensland has warned the highest rainfall in the state has reached 530 mm, and the intense rainfall is likely to continue for the next few days.

The dire weather emergency is moving even further south as heavy rains and floods are also threatening the state of New South Wales (NSW).

Residents from the northern NSW town of Lismore were told to evacuate as the levee had been over topped early Monday morning.

Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg described the situation as "very dangerous and life-threatening" with people being trapped in their homes and on roofs.

"Unfortunately, this weather event has been far worse than predicted… They (volunteer organizations) are trying to provide assistance to people as soon as they can," Krieg said in a statement.

BoM noted the river at Lismore has exceeded its 1974 peak of 12.15m and could reach 14.40m later on Monday. This would also surpass the record flood level of 12.27m seen in 1954.

