A Women Injured In Indian Troops Firing In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

A women injured in Indian troops firing in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A lady was injured by Indian troops firing here in Islamabad district on Monday.

According to details the lady was injured after Indian troops during cordon and search operation fired on protesters in Srigufwara area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She was shifted to SDH Srigufwara hospital where she was referred to District Hospital Islamabad for advance treatment .

Meanwhile, clashes between Indian troops and youth is going on in the area while troops cordon a mosque in the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

