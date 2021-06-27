Actress Begum Khursheed passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A leading actress of Pakistan Television and senior radio voice artist Begum Khursheed Shahid on Sunday passed away at the age of 95.

Her son who is also an actor, Salman Shahid, confirmed the death of Begum Khursheed. She was put on the ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest and had been in the hospital for some time.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Khurshed Shahid.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her condolence message expressed deepest condolences with the family of Begum Khursheed Shahid.

She said her departure was a huge loss for Pakistan showbiz industry.

"She will remain in our hearts forever", she added.