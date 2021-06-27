UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actress Begum Khursheed Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Actress Begum Khursheed passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A leading actress of Pakistan Television and senior radio voice artist Begum Khursheed Shahid on Sunday passed away at the age of 95.

Her son who is also an actor, Salman Shahid, confirmed the death of Begum Khursheed. She was put on the ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest and had been in the hospital for some time.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Khurshed Shahid.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her condolence message expressed deepest condolences with the family of Begum Khursheed Shahid.

She said her departure was a huge loss for Pakistan showbiz industry.

"She will remain in our hearts forever", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Showbiz Salman Shahid Sunday Family Industry PTV Sad

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

21 minutes ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

52 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University organises virtual 2021 UAE Grad ..

2 hours ago

SINOSURE becomes first Chinese insurer to open reg ..

2 hours ago

India exports locally-produced dragon fruit to Dub ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.