Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs In T20 World Cup

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Afghanistan gained their second victory of the T20 World Cup group stage on Sunday as they comfortably beat Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afghanistan batted first and made 160-5 with former captain Asghar Afghan bidding farewell with 31.

They then held Namibia to 98-9 as seamers Hamid Hassan, making his first T20 international appearance in five years, and Naveen-ul-Haq both took three wickets.

