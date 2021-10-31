Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Afghanistan gained their second victory of the T20 World Cup group stage on Sunday as they comfortably beat Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afghanistan batted first and made 160-5 with former captain Asghar Afghan bidding farewell with 31.

They then held Namibia to 98-9 as seamers Hamid Hassan, making his first T20 international appearance in five years, and Naveen-ul-Haq both took three wickets.