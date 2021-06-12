UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 67 New COVID-19 Deaths, 973 New Cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Up to 67 people have died due to COVID-19-related complication in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, raising the national toll to 3,527, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

The ministry also recorded 973 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 89,861, the ministry said in a graph providing daily COVID-19 figures.

Some 350 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since early Friday, according to the figures.

More than 520,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.

