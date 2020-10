African Union 'strongly condemns' violence in Nigeria protests

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The African Union Commission chairman on Thursday "strongly" condemned deadly violence in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos and called on all parties to "privilege dialogue".

Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns the violence that erupted on 20 October 2020 during protests in Lagos, Nigeria that has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries", his office said in a statement distributed Thursday morning.

rcb/lc