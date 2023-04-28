After brawl ends basketball playoff, Real Madrid and Partizan players make up

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Players and officials were making their excuses Friday after a Euroleague basketball playoff game between Real Madrid and Partizan in Belgrade was abandoned the night before following a mass brawl.

With one minute and 40 seconds left and Partizan heading for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, Real's Sergio Llull barged Partizan's Kevin Punter as the home team's American point guard tried to dribble past.

Punter turned angrily and the two squared up. Llull again bumped the American sparking a general melee between the players on court. As punches and bodies flew, the benches cleared.

Madrid's French international forward Guerschon Yabusele bodyslammed Partizan's Australian Dante Exum. Punter took a swing at Real Madrid's Bosnian star Dzanan Musa, who was then thrown to the floor by Partizan's French international Mathias Lessort.

When the referees had restored order and doled out punishments to 21 players, they had no choice but to cut the game short, the Euroleague website reported.

"When disqualifications were applied for those players participating in the altercation and those automatically ejected for leaving the bench area, neither team had the requisite minimum of two players each required to finish the game," it said.

The result will stand as 95-80 to Partizan.

The league said late Thursday its disciplinary judge would rule on further measures within 24 hours.

Partizan's doctor announced on Friday that Exum had ruptured a tendon in his "second toe".

"I deeply regret my behaviour," Yabusele posted on social media on Friday. "Basketball is about sportsmanship and friendship." He went on to offer his apologies to Partizan, to Exum and his family, "to my teammates, my club and all fans." Meanwhile, Llull and Punter exchanged peace messages.

"What happened last night should never happen on a basketball court," Llull tweeted. "I take my responsibility for making that hard foul that triggered the ensuing disaster." Punter, who had deleted an angry earlier tweet telling those saying he started the braw to "shutup", responded.

"Emotions are high I totally understand, let's continue to keep it basketball like we been in the series and the other times we played each other."On their return to the Euroleague playoffs after a 13-year postseason drought, Partizan won 89-87 in Madrid.

Game three is on May 2 in Belgrade.