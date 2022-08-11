SYDNEY, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :-- Australia's Great Barrier Reef Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to conserving the reef, has partnered up with an agricultural technology company to greatly reduce the use of fertilizers and chemicals which cause damage to the world heritage site.

The foundation announced the new innovation from partner Farmacist on Thursday. It uses a GPS tagging system to measure the growth of individual crops, which can then alert farmers with precision which crops need fertilizers and which don't.

"This data can be used to map their yield, manage their workforce and plan their harvesting," said a spokesperson for the foundation, adding that it prevents overapplying and polluting local waterways with an excess of nutrients and other pollutants.

The technology is first being rolled out for banana growers in the Australian state of Queensland's wet tropic regions - areas which have catchments that flow directly into the Great Barrier Reef.