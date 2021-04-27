UrduPoint.com
Air Force Helicopter Crashes Into Sea In Central Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter crashed into the waters off Getafe town in central Philippine Bohol province on Tuesday morning, a military spokesman said.

Lieutenant Colonel Maynard Mariano said the MD520MG attack helicopter was on maintenance flight when it went down around 9:30 a.

m. local time.

The aircraft took off from an air force base on nearby Mactan Island in Cebu province, he added.

Mariano said an investigation is underway and will issue an official statement later Tuesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

