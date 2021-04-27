Air force helicopter crashes into sea in central Philippines

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter crashed into the waters off Getafe town in central Philippine Bohol province on Tuesday morning, a military spokesman said.

Lieutenant Colonel Maynard Mariano said the MD520MG attack helicopter was on maintenance flight when it went down around 9:30 a.

m. local time.

The aircraft took off from an air force base on nearby Mactan Island in Cebu province, he added.

Mariano said an investigation is underway and will issue an official statement later Tuesday.