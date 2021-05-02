UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajax Clinch Dutch Title With Three Games To Spare

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Ajax clinch Dutch title with three games to spare

The Hague, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Ajax Amsterdam clinched their 35th Dutch league title on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Emmen.

Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and Devyne Rensch scored for Ajax in a game played in front of empty stands due to anti-Covid measures.

Despite calls from the authorities to avoid gatherings, thousands of fans gathered around the stadium, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Erik Ten Hag's side hold a 15-point advantage over second-place PSV Eindhoven, who have four matches to play including their game later on Sunday against Heerenveen.

Ajax completed the Dutch double two weeks after beating Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the cup final.

No champion was crowned last season, which was halted in early March by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ajax leading the table.

Ajax announced on Friday they had extended the contract of coach Erik Ten Hag until 2023, ending rumours he was headed to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga or Tottenham in the Premier League.

"I am happy in Amsterdam and the management have assured me that the current squad will be retained and even strengthened in certain positions," said the coach who has been at the Johan Cruyjff ArenA since 2017.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Arnhem Eindhoven Amsterdam Cuban Peso March Sunday 2017 From Premier League Coach Tottenham Borussia

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

1 hour ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

2 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

2 hours ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.