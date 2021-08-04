UrduPoint.com

AJK Elects PTI's Qayyum Niazi As New Prime Minister

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's nominee Abdul Qayyum Niazi, on Wednesday, has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He had been nominated by the PTI's supremo Imran Khan for the top slot of the AJK state Government.

Election to the office of the Prime Minister held at a special session of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which met in the state's metropolis with Speaker Ch. Anwar Ul Haq in the chair.

The victorious Abdul Qayyum Niazi secured 35 votes against his only rival candidate of the joint opposition in 53-seat Legislature Ch.

Latif Akbar, who bagged only 15 votes.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi, a seasoned politician of AJK with long distinguished career in AJK politics and a former minister belonged to Abbaspur, a constituency of Poonch district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He was elected as member of legislative assembly on July 25 general elections.

Niazi will sworn in as Prime Minister of AJK, Wednesday evening. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan will administer the oath.

