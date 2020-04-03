UrduPoint.com
Akhtar Malik Contacts FM For Artists' Return To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Akhtar Malik contacts FM for artists' return to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has contacted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss about Pakistani artists trapped in Thailand.

According to tweet of Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday, he discussed the matter with the Foreign Minister after artists appealed on social media for help.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that the Foreign Minister had assured about the Pakistani artists' early return, adding that Pakistani Embassy at Thailand is in touch with them.

He hopped that All Pakistani artists including Shamon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed and Sara Loren would return to their homes soon.

