Open Menu

Ali Zafar, Ushna Shah Criticise Celebrities For Silence On Palestine 'genocide'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Ali Zafar, Ushna Shah criticise celebrities for silence on Palestine 'genocide'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Pakistan showbiz stars Ali Zafar and Ushna Shah came hard on local and international celebrities for not raising their voice against the genocide of Palestinians by Israel.

‘Habs’ star Ushna Shah recently joined a rally of hundreds of marchers, with a placard reading, "This is not a conflict, it is genocide" , as they walked to express their support to Palestinians.

Speaking to the media at the march, Ushna Shah criticized local and global celebrities for not raising their voice to support innocent children being murdered daily by Israel in Palestine.

Ushna said, “It is our collective responsibility being a Muslim, and being a human to raise our voice when it is not even a war, rather genocide, apartheid, or murder.

We need to continue our protest until it stops, and I am not talking about a temporary ceasefire, but an absolute freedom."

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar, in a media statement on Sunday, criticised Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for not highlighting the Palestine issue. He urged global celebrities and Muslim superpowers to speak up on the matter instead of adopting a neutral stance. "It is the need of the hour for the common people to take to the streets and demand the West to openly condemn unprecedented atrocities on Palestinians by Israeli forces. It is no more a Muslims vs. Jews war, but a ‘Zionist’ propaganda to put the Palestine people through ethnic cleansing. It is imperative for everyone to speak up on the matter," he asserted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Malala Yousafzai Protest Israel Palestine Showbiz Reading Ushna Shah Ali Zafar March Sunday Muslim Jew Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

13 minutes ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

43 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

13 hours ago
Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

15 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

15 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

15 hours ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous