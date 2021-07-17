UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Regions In Chile Show Decline In COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

All regions in Chile show decline in COVID-19 cases last week

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- All of Chile's regions showed a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last week, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Saturday.

In a statement, Paris said that in the last seven days, COVID-19 infections decreased by 30 percent.

Among the regions with the greatest decline were Magallanes (47.

5 percent), O'Higgins (39 percent), Valparaiso (35 percent) and Los Lagos (34 percent).

The steady drop in the number of cases has been evident since the beginning of June, with less than 2,500 daily infections to date.

Meanwhile, in several regions, the full vaccination against COVID-19 has exceeded 80 percent of the population, as new health measures went into effect on Thursday, with greater freedom of mobility for people who are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Los Lagos Valparaiso Paris Chile June All

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

6 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

11 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

11 minutes ago

Five polling stations set up in sargodha for AJK e ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 pin trading center launched

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.