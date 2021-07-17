All regions in Chile show decline in COVID-19 cases last week

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- All of Chile's regions showed a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last week, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Saturday.

In a statement, Paris said that in the last seven days, COVID-19 infections decreased by 30 percent.

Among the regions with the greatest decline were Magallanes (47.

5 percent), O'Higgins (39 percent), Valparaiso (35 percent) and Los Lagos (34 percent).

The steady drop in the number of cases has been evident since the beginning of June, with less than 2,500 daily infections to date.

Meanwhile, in several regions, the full vaccination against COVID-19 has exceeded 80 percent of the population, as new health measures went into effect on Thursday, with greater freedom of mobility for people who are fully vaccinated.