UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haque Visits Tianjin Municipality, Urges Strengthening Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ambassador Haque visits Tianjin Municipality, urges strengthening cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has visited Tianjin Municipality, held meeting with Director General of Foreign Affairs Office (FAO) of Tianjin Municipal People's Government Luan Jianzhang and also visited China Public Vocational Training Centre.

During the meeting with Director General, Ambassador Haque said that Tianjin-based firms working under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been strengthening all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

The ambassador also urged to further strengthen Pakistan-Tianjin cooperation in medical technology, industry and vocational training.

The DG said that the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties provides a new starting point for both countries to envision new heights for bilateral ties in the next 70 years. Tianjin FAO will promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation in science & technology, trade, culture and development of skilled human resource.

During the visit to China Public Vocational Training Centre in Tianjin, the ambassador appreciated the work of Training Centre and discussed opportunities to further strengthen vocational training cooperation for 2nd Phase of CPEC.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and Tianjin Municipality, especially in view of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haque held a meeting with Vice President of the Chinese Music Literature Association (CMLA) Qiao Fang at the Embassy.

The vice president briefed the ambassador about the association which is one of China's most important and largest musical organization. The vice president expressed willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in the field of music promotion through joint productions of musical shows and performance of artists and musicians in both countries.

The ambassador appreciated CMLA desire for cultural promotion and people to people contact through the cooperation in the field of music and literature.

He invited the CMLA Vice President to jointly produce friendship songs on the occasion of establishment of 70 years of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

He was of the view that the cooperation in promotion of music and artists on both sides should be a regular feature that would help in further deepening the already very strong friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Music China Visit CPEC Luan Tianjin Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

16 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

18 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

42 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

52 minutes ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

1 hour ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.