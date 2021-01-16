Ambassador Haque visits Tianjin Municipality, urges strengthening cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has visited Tianjin Municipality, held meeting with Director General of Foreign Affairs Office (FAO) of Tianjin Municipal People's Government Luan Jianzhang and also visited China Public Vocational Training Centre.

During the meeting with Director General, Ambassador Haque said that Tianjin-based firms working under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been strengthening all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

The ambassador also urged to further strengthen Pakistan-Tianjin cooperation in medical technology, industry and vocational training.

The DG said that the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties provides a new starting point for both countries to envision new heights for bilateral ties in the next 70 years. Tianjin FAO will promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation in science & technology, trade, culture and development of skilled human resource.

During the visit to China Public Vocational Training Centre in Tianjin, the ambassador appreciated the work of Training Centre and discussed opportunities to further strengthen vocational training cooperation for 2nd Phase of CPEC.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and Tianjin Municipality, especially in view of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haque held a meeting with Vice President of the Chinese Music Literature Association (CMLA) Qiao Fang at the Embassy.

The vice president briefed the ambassador about the association which is one of China's most important and largest musical organization. The vice president expressed willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in the field of music promotion through joint productions of musical shows and performance of artists and musicians in both countries.

The ambassador appreciated CMLA desire for cultural promotion and people to people contact through the cooperation in the field of music and literature.

He invited the CMLA Vice President to jointly produce friendship songs on the occasion of establishment of 70 years of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

He was of the view that the cooperation in promotion of music and artists on both sides should be a regular feature that would help in further deepening the already very strong friendly ties between Pakistan and China.