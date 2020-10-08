Ancient tomb cluster found in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :An ancient tomb cluster has been discovered in Handan City in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said.The tomb cluster, dating back between the late Five Dynasties (907-960) to the early Song Dynasty (960-1279), was found at a road construction site in Baishan Village of Shexian County, according to the cultural heritage preservation institute of Handan.

Covering 1,600 square meters, the cluster consists of three brick tombs and two earth-caved ones. A pot and some fragments of porcelain bowls were also unearthed at the site.

The discovery of the tomb cluster provides important materials for the study of funeral customs and porcelain making craft from the late Five Dynasties to the early Song Dynasty, said Chang Bo with the institute.