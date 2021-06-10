MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines received an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines from China on Thursday morning.

China donated the first batch of CoronaVac to the Philippines on Feb. 28, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, primarily to frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.

The country aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,286,217 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, including 22,190 deaths.