Archaeologists unearth historic remains, objects in Tula, Mexico

TULA, Mexico , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Mexican archeologists have unearthed over 10 burials and more than 100 objects in the city of Tula in the country's central Hidalgo State.

The remains were discovered in an area near the ceremonial zone of the ancient Toltec culture, as part of a research project carried out by the country's National Institute of Anthropology and History.

Tula is known as the ancient capital of the Toltecs, a pre-Columbian Mesoamerican culture.

The findings correspond to three historical stages: the first belonging to the Toltec culture, which inhabited that area of Mexico approximately between 600 AD.

to 1150 AD.

The second stage corresponds to about 400 years after the Aztec culture, and then finally includes records and objects from colonial settlements such as iron objects and fabrics.

The Institute of Anthropology and History is in charge of research, protection, and the preservation of culture, and is in charge of the conservation of the area.